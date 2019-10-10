YouTube enlisted in effort to crack Elkhart burglary

ELKHART — Investigators are trying a new approach as they disseminate surveillance footage from a burglary at a Sprint store.
Police were called at 2:53 a.m. Sept. 17 to an alarm at 1416 Cassopolis St., where they found evidence of a forced entry.
Elkhart Police Department investigators posted surveillance footage from the store on YouTube along with markers highlighting clues about the identity of the thief, such as a hammer, distinctive backpack and shoes, along with information about the case.
The web address is https://youtu.be/Y-U2Wse3Pic.
Anyone with information about the crime or the person who may be involved can contact Detective Scott Johnson at the Elkhart Police Department, 574-389-4720 or tips@elkhartpolice.org.
