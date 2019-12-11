GOSHEN — The board of trustees of Goshen Public Library announce Monday the appointment of Ann-Margaret Rice as its new director.
Rice was selected after an extensive nationwide search over the past year.
Rice has served for 19 years as the Head of Adult and Young Adult Services at Goshen Public Library.
Rice is dedicated to increasing the library’s outreach to the community by serving as a third space for education, developing new branding and marketing plans for the library, conducting strategic planning with both short and long range goals identified, and continuing to deconstruct barriers in order to increase access for all patrons in the GPL service area, library officials said.
Rice, having former ties to South Bend, Muncie, and Syracuse, currently resides in Goshen with her husband and two children.
