GOSHEN — A common theme emerged as Michele Fanfair-Steury listened to a series of middle school student presentations recently: Everyone had experienced some form of discrimination, but they were reluctant to talk about it.
Fanfair-Steury and other members of the Goshen Community Relations Commission hope to give young people another way to speak up with the addition of a youth adviser to the board. The Goshen City Council passed a resolution Tuesday creating the position, which is similar to the non-voting council seat that’s been given to a high school senior for the past four years.
“I think it’s really good and something positive that we’ll have someone who understands the youth,” said CRC member Donald Brown. “I know we are all adults, but it’s really good to get a kid’s point of view on how they’ve been treated or how they’ve been represented in the city of Goshen.”
Councilwoman Julia King introduced the resolution, which she said was something the CRC had expressed interest in.
CRC Chair Evan Miller remarked at a recent council meeting that he was envious of the city having the seat, which is filled through a formal election among Goshen High School students.
Several CRC members and a past council youth adviser spoke in favor of the new position, saying they were excited to see a greater range of ages represented on the diversity and tolerance board.
They also said they saw it as a way for the CRC to expand its mission, and expressed interest in seeing a youth perspective added to more boards in the city.
Members who participated in a teacher’s project at Goshen Middle School in spring remarked on how eye-opening they found the student presentations. The students spoke about topics like community relations and racism, and CRC members were invited to listen and give feedback.
Fanfair-Steury said a common denominator among all the students was a fear about coming forward when they had experienced discrimination. She said it was an “aha!” moment for the CRC, that they needed to make sure they were reaching out to young people.
“It was really saddening to hear that kids are scared to say where they’re from,” Brown said. “And this was from whites, blacks, Hispanics, it didn’t matter what culture they came from, they all felt like there was discrimination happening in the school and also in the city.”
Member Sreekala Rajagopalan indicated that students often feel unheard and frustrated when they deal with these situations.
“I was really shocked to see that there was so much racism. I thought everything was smooth and dandy but it really wasn’t,” she said. “They think the Goshen community should stand up for them, because nobody else can stand up for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.