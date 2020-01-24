GOSHEN — Mike Yoder has announced his bid for re-election as an Elkhart County commissioner.
The 65-year-old Republican dairy farmer has served multiple terms on the board in the past 16 years. He first announced his intention to run again in July, and said Thursday that he would file his candidacy paperwork that morning.
