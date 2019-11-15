GOSHEN — The murder trial for an Elkhart teenager has been reset to May, though he has only a few weeks to decide if he will plead guilty.
Alphonso James III, 14, is set to stand trial on May 18 for the murder of Jaren Minies in September 2018.
Police say he shot the 18-year-old in the back seat of a vehicle during a deal to trade an Xbox for a handgun.
Several witnesses identified James as the shooter, and he was arrested in New York for an unrelated assault and later transferred to Indiana to face the murder charge. A court magistrate decided in August that he would be tried as an adult, and he was given a Dec. 9 trial date initially.
Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno set the new date at the request of James’s lawyer Thursday. Attorney Peter Soldato with the Elkhart County Public Defender’s Office said James is still trying to hire private counsel and could use more time.
James told Christofeno at his initial hearing that he might be able to use money being held in a bank account until he’s legally an adult.
Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker expressed reluctance over setting the trial back half a year. She said Minies’s family deserves the closure that a trial would bring.
“I’m hesitant to keep kicking this can down the road,” she told the judge. “The longer this is delayed, the harder it is for the victim’s family to keep dealing with it.”
She said if James does hire his own attorney, the new one must be prepared to go to trial in May. She also said James only has until Dec. 5 to enter a plea agreement, whether he hires a new lawyer or not.
“If Mr. James wants to take advantage of a plea agreement, he’ll plead before Dec. 5,” she said.
He faces up to 65 years in prison if convicted of murder.
Soldato also told the judge that another reason he needs as much time as possible before trial is because of James’s young age and a reluctance he’s shown to be open with his legal counsel. Soldato said it takes more time to go through the evidence with him ahead of the trial, and it takes longer for James to trust him and work with him.
He said James hinted at a self-defense claim in just the past week, which he’ll investigate. Soldato said he understands that the deadline to make a motion related to a self-defense argument has passed, but he wanted to file the motion in order to preserve the claim.
Christofeno indicated that he can file the motion but the prosecutor’s office must consent to the late filing.
