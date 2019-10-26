8-year-old dies in Topeka house fire

TOPEKA -- Authorities were still investigating the cause of a house fire that claimed the life of an 8-year-old girl Friday night.
The name of the victim had not been released Saturday afternoon.
LaGrange County Dispatch Center was notified about 7:15 p.m. Friday of a structure fire in the 200 block of West Pine Street, where a child was on the second floor of the building, according to a report from the LaGrange County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies who arrived on the scene went into the home to find the girl but were driven back by heat and smoke, the report said. Topeka Fire Department personnel later entered the structure and located the girl, who was carried to safety.
Medical personnel and deputies performed emergency lifesaving steps before the girl was transported to Parkview LaGrange Hospital and then by helicopter to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, where she died of injuries sustained in the fire, according to the report.
Investigators found the origin of the fire was in the front upstairs bedroom of the home but the cause of the blaze had not been determined.
The fire was still being investigated by the Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office, Topeka Fire Department, Topeka Police Department and the LaGrange County Sheriff's Office.
