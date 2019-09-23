MILLERSBURG — A 19-year-old Goshen man has been arrested on drunk driving charges following a crash early Sunday morning which sent him to the hospital, Elkhart County police said.
Jose Zacarias Briseno was driving west on C.R. 50 at S.R. 13 six miles north of the city limits of Millersburg when a deer entered the roadway and he struck the deer, police said.
Briseno was transported to Goshen Hospital by ambulance for complaint of neck and right leg pain, according to police.
He was arrested for operating while intoxicated and illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor, police said.
