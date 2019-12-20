Wrongful death suit filed in Stratford shooting

ELKHART — The son and daughter of a woman who was killed by a fellow Stratford Commons resident are suing the shooter’s estate as well as the property manager.
The adult son and daughter of 66-year-old Gail Shields filed the lawsuit in Elkhart County court Wednesday. They say the management company failed to protect their mother from 76-year-old Lawrence Faso, who fatally shot her and 66-year-old Jon Malk before turning the gun on himself.
The assistant office manager was also shot during the July 31 incident at the assisted living apartment complex at 2601 Oakland Ave., and was hospitalized. Police said the shooting followed an ongoing dispute between Faso and the other residents over smoke from their barbecue grill rising up to his third-floor apartment.
The lawsuit filed by Tanya Shields and Cory Shields claims that before the shooting, Stratford Commons and APT Management knew about “the peculiar and abhorrent behavior of ... Larry Faso and of his potential to violently harm other residents of Stratford Commons.”
That behavior included cutting a peephole in the blinds of his apartment window so he could observe Gail Shields, according to the lawsuit.
The suit says that Faso made several unfounded complaints to APT Management about Gail Shields sunbathing in the courtyard and about smoke from her grilling food. The apartment complex and management company failed to provide any process for resolving the complaints and failed to protect Gail Shields from Faso’s complaints, it alleges.
The complaint says the apartment complex failed to enforce the rules against residents possessing firearms in Faso’s case, by neglecting to question him or inspect his apartment for guns.
“Stratford Commons and APT Management negligently failed, refused and neglected to discover that ... Faso possess a firearm at the Stratford Commons real estate,” the complaint states. The complex and the company “neglected to provide adequate security and protection from ... Faso to the residents in general ... and to Gail A. Shields in particular.”
Faso killed Gail Shields in her apartment, the suit states, and blames her death on his wrongful acts as well as the negligence of Stratford Commons and APT Management. It says the complex and company are also “vicariously liable” for Faso’s actions.
The son and daughter say they are entitled to recover damages on behalf of Gail Shield’s estate for her wrongful death.
