GARY — A driver traveling the wrong direction was killed Thursday when she stuck another vehicle head-on along the Indiana Toll Road.
Dispatchers began to receive 911 calls of a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80-90 about 3:08 a.m. Indiana State Police troopers later responded to a head-on crash about 5 miles east of the Indiana/Illinois state line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.