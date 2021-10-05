INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric J. Holcomb today announced Jamie C. Woods as his appointment for St. Joseph County Superior Court.
Woods has practiced in St. Joseph County since 2001 and has been the attorney for St. Joseph County since 2013. Woods currently is the attorney for the Town of Osceola, the South Bend Public Transportation Corp. and the St. Joseph County Solid Waste Management District. Woods is also a board member of the Penn Harris Madison School Corporation.
