Barbara Cowles, left, has her blood pressure checked during the Elkhart County Go Red for Women event at the Lerner Theater on Thursday. Free health screenings were part of the heart health awareness event, which was presented by the American Heart Association of Michiana, Goshen Heart & Vascular and other local health services.
Panelists in the women’s heart health discussion were, from left, Meenakshi Gupta, CMO / pediatrics at Heart City Health, Troy Weirick, interventional cardiologist at Elkhart General Hospital, Walter Halloran, thoracic and cardiac surgeon at Elkhart General Hospital, Doug Liepert, director of sleep disorders center at Goshen Health, Jessica Glassman, neurology nurse practitioner at Goshen Health, and Abdul Basit, interventional cardiologist at Goshen Heart & Vascular Center.
ELKHART — Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death in the United States, according to the American Heart Association, but discovering the warning signs of a heart attack isn’t always an easy task – especially for women.
In April 2018, Bristol resident Heather Hanes suffered a heart attack at age 43. She experienced some of the symptoms off and on for about eight months before the incident but found excuses to ignore them.
