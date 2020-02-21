ELKHART — Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death in the United States, according to the American Heart Association, but discovering the warning signs of a heart attack isn’t always an easy task – especially for women.

In April 2018, Bristol resident Heather Hanes suffered a heart attack at age 43. She experienced some of the symptoms off and on for about eight months before the incident but found excuses to ignore them.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.