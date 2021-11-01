ELKHART — Police are investigating a report of a possible police impersonator after a woman reported she was pulled over on Friday.
The victim reported she was driving north on C.R. 17, approaching Six Span Bridge when she noticed a black Subaru driving down the middle of two lanes, the Elkhart Police Department said. Once the victim passed the vehicle, the driver began tailgating her and flashing his headlights, she said.
