GOSHEN — A Mishawaka woman who was sentenced for her role in a fatal pedestrian accident is asking to be let out of jail early.
Penelope Grosswiler, 42, was sentenced in December to 2-1/2 years in jail, with six months suspended, after pleading guilty to obstruction of justice. Her husband at the time, 44-year-old Leonard Grosswiler, received 10-year sentence followed by two years in a community corrections program and three years on probation after admitting to multiple felonies related to the August 2017 crash that killed three people and injured two others.
The Grosswilers were charged in the accident after police found the blood-stained vehicle involved, which they had tried to clean up and hide. Leonard Grosswiler was not originally charged as the driver but later took responsibility for causing the deaths.
In July, Penelope Grosswiler’s lawyer filed a request for sentence modification. Attorney Peter Britton points out in the motion that this is her only criminal conviction and that she’s eligible to make the petition because she’s not a “violent criminal,” as defined by the law.
He says she completed a number of classes after being placed at the county jail, including substance abuse and religious-based courses. She’s also a worker as an inmate and hasn’t received any conduct violations.
Britton observes that she was ordered to pay restitution to the victims and their families but can’t earn money until released from jail.
In a followup letter to the court, Penelope Grosswiler says the classes taught her to take responsibility for her actions and think before she acts. She says that she has 76 days left to serve as of Thursday, and asks either for a time cut or that the remaining jail time be added to her probation period.
Prosecutors objected to the request. Chief Deputy Elkhart County Prosecutor Joel Williams notes in a written response that her projected release date is Dec. 11, and says her request doesn’t present any meritorious reasons for a sentence modification.
He also says that based on the facts of the case and the aggravating circumstances cited at the time of sentencing, reducing or changing the sentence would remove any deterrent effect it had.
During a court hearing Thursday, Williams said the victims of the accident may want the chance to speak against Penelope Grosswiler’s request. Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno set a hearing for Oct. 17 to hear evidence on the request.
