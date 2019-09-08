Woman injured in 4-vehicle crash north of Goshen

GOSHEN -- A four-vehicle crash at S.R. 15 south of C.R. 20 sent an out-of-state woman to the hospital Saturday.
Police were called to the scene about 3 miles north of Goshen about 5:45 p.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.
Halle Keim, 19, of Bay Port, Michigan, was transported to Goshen General Hospital with left arm, chest and collar bone pain, police said.
According to the accident report:
Christopher Grimes, 34, of Auburn was traveling south on SR 15 behind two other vehicles, including one that was stopped to make a left-hand turn, when his 2013 Chevrolet Silverado crashed into the back of the vehicle in front of him, which then crashed into the third vehicle.
After the initial crash, the Silverado veered into the opposite lane and struck the northbound 2008 Chrysler Sebring being driven by Keim.
Grimes was cited by police for following too closely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.