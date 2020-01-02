Woman gets 39 years in child sex crimes case

LAPORTE — A Nappanee woman received a 39-year sentence after she admitted to child molesting and promoting the human trafficking of a minor.
Kellie Cannon, 38, was sentenced in LaPorte Circuit Court, the Associated Press reported. She had pleaded guilty to the Level 1 and Level 3 felonies on Dec. 2, just as her jury trial was set to begin.
Cannon was arrested May 3, 2018, a week before a co-defendant fatally shot himself as police moved to arrest him. As part of Cannon’s plea, an additional count of human trafficking and a Level 6 felony charge of neglect of a dependent were dismissed.
Rusty Reuille, 36, was charged with eight felonies, including two counts of child molesting as a Level 1 felony. He was also charged with two counts of promoting the human trafficking of a minor, child exploitation as a Level 4 felony and three counts of possession of child pornography, a Level 6 felony.
The case against him was dismissed and the warrant was recalled after he killed himself, court records show. The LaPorte County Herald-Argus reported that police heard a single gunshot when they closed in to arrest him, and found him dead inside a trailer home east of Michigan City.
Text messages, photographs and videos found on his cellphone implicated both Reuille and Cannon, according to court documents unsealed after his death. The crimes occurred between December 2017 and March 2018, and the warrant for Reuille’s arrest was issued May 3, 2018.
LaPorte County police Capt. Brian Piergalski said there were at least four sexual encounters between Reuille and the victim and that Cannon allegedly was paid $100, according to the Associated Press. The victim was enticed with money and promises of ice cream and being taken out to dinner, Piergalski said.
Cannon said in court that her boyfriend had threatened her.
