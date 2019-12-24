GOSHEN — An Elkhart woman who admitted killing her husband in May 2018 claims her plea was involuntary.
Angelica Castillo, 41, received a 45-year sentence after pleading guilty to the murder of 41-year-old Elder Castillo. Authorities said she shot him and hid his body, which was not found for weeks, then made withdrawals from his bank account at casinos in three states before fleeing to Georgia.
She entered her plea agreement in February and was sentenced the following month. Her plea agreement called for a 45-year prison term, the minimum possible sentence for a murder conviction.
She offered no remarks at her sentence hearing and refused to give any closure to Elder Castillo’s family, some of whom expressed a desire that she “rot in hell.”
His family also filed a lawsuit against Angelica Castillo over his murder.
In a post-conviction relief petition filed Friday, she argues that her conviction should be vacated or corrected because she did not sign her plea agreement willingly.
“The attorney only met with me twice, both times to convince me that my situation was hopeless, that I would have to accept plea unless I wanted to die in prison,” she wrote. “Signed plea under duress.”
She also claims ineffective assistance of counsel, saying her attorney failed to investigate her case and told her he wouldn’t be able to win a murder case. And she alleges that her attorney had a conflict of interest because he was also a clerk of the court.
“I never met him before then, and don’t believe it was in my best interest,” she wrote.
Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno had appointed a public defender for Angelica Castillo at her initial court hearing following her extradition. She had expressed a hope that she could use her husband’s money to hire private counsel, but Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker pointed out it was money that belonged to the victim.
