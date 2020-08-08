WARSAW (AP) — An Elkhart woman has been convicted of child neglect for her alleged role in the abuse of a 3-year-old boy found with broken bones, pieces of his scalp missing and other gruesome injuries.
A Kosciusko County jury found Jammy Stacy guilty on Thursday of one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury. Stacy, 43, now faces up to 17 years in prison at her Aug. 31 sentencing, WSBT-TV reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.