ELKHART — A 25-year-old Elkhart woman was arrested after allegedly leaving her children, ages 4, 2, 1 and 6 months, alone overnight, according to Elkhart Police and media reports.
Management of the apartment complex on Wagner Avenue contacted police about the children Tuesday morning, according to ABC57.
