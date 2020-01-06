ELKHART — An Elkhart woman is accused of driving under the influence when she was involved in a May crash that caused injuries requiring the amputation of a scooter rider’s leg.
A warrant issued Thursday charges Joy Hurd, 23, with causing serious injury when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and causing injury when operating a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance. Each charge is a Level 6 felony, which carries a punishment of up to 2½ years in jail.
According to court documents:
Officers with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident between a vehicle and a motorcycle-style scooter at Roseland Road and Fields Farm Trail at 3:13 p.m. May 4. Paramedics had already arrived and were loading the injured driver, who was believed to have a broken leg, into an ambulance.
He later told the sheriff’s department that he remembered the other vehicle turning in front of him as he traveled west on Roseland Road, and that he couldn’t avoid the crash. He said he had suffered 42 broken bones, and that because of his injuries, doctors had amputated his left leg about 6 inches below the knee.
Hurd, who was driving a Mazda CX5, told officers at the scene that she didn’t see the oncoming vehicle before she turned left onto Fields Farm Trail. She appeared to have failed to yield to the other driver, according to investigators and a witness’s description of the accident.
Hurd agreed to submit to a chemical test and was taken to Elkhart General Hospital for a blood draw. While on the way, she allegedly admitted to using marijuana about a month before the crash.
Indiana State Police lab analysis later showed that Hurd had 5 nanograms of THC per milliliter of blood in her system and more than 100 ng/mL of a THC metabolite.
Hmmm. ...flyin low on weed? And we want to add another intoxicant to the list ! Legally!
Only a 2 1/2 year possible sentence for someone losing a leg? Seems pretty light.
