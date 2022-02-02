ELKHART — A winter storm packing heavy snow swept the area Wednesday causing a string of car accidents as a result of low visibility and slippery road conditions and keeping students home from school.
The National Weather Service issued a two-day winter storm warning from early Wednesday through 6 p.m. Thursday, forecasting snow amounts of 10 to 15 inches in northern Indiana and southwest Michigan.
Elkhart County on Wednesday was under a Travel Advisory Watch, which means only essential travel (to and from work or in emergencies) is recommended, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
From midnight until 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office reported five motorists needing assistance, 17 property damage crashes and 14 vehicles in ditches.
“Please stay off the roads and safe inside,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.
Jessica McBrier, a spokeswoman for the Elkhart Police Department, said officers were dispatched to 19 calls for injury and non-injury accidents and one hit-and-run accident on between 4:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Additionally, schools closed their doors so students and staff could stay home, and COVID-19 testing sites curtailed their services. The city of Elkhart also closed all its buildings to the public. Beacon Health System and other businesses also closed some facilities.
Forecasters projected a 50 percent chance of more snow, with areas of blowing and drifting, before 8 p.m. on Thursday. The area could receive additional snow accumulation of around an inch.
On Friday, forecasters were calling for mostly sunny skies and cold temperatures, with a high near 18 degrees and a low near 7.
Governor urges caution
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb urged Hoosiers to use caution Wednesday. The Republican governor said a multiagency response was being mounted to respond to the storm and its aftermath, which he said will likely last three to four days.
Holcomb implored Hoosiers to avoid travel if possible and to “use common sense” if they do venture out onto the roads. He urged residents not to “over do it” when it comes to shoveling, and to check on neighbors, especially if power outages occur.
“We have the resources to weather this storm. What we really need is cooperation. Stay safe,” Holcomb said during a Wednesday news conference.
Indiana Department of Transportation commissioner Joe McGuinness noted that road crews were not be able to pretreat roads as much as they would have liked due to rain that fell just before the snow and ice arrives.
Officials said 54 Indiana National Guard teams will be out to rescue stranded motorists, but Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter called on Hoosiers “to stay off the roads.”
Up to one foot of snow was forecast to fall by late Thursday or early Friday over much of the northern half of Indiana, with several inches of snow predicted for central Indiana and moderate to heavy ice accumulations forecast over southern Indiana.
