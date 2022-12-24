ELKHART — More snow is in the forecast for the Elkhart area along with continued bitter cold wind and warnings to avoid nonessential traveling.
Overnight Thursday and into Friday, winds were gusting between 40 to 50 mph with a wind chill reaching 35 degrees below zero, according to Maddi Johnson, a meteorologist with National Weather Service.
Snow measurements, Johnson said, have been challenging to track because of the constant blowing and drifting of snow, however, the highest measurement the weather service recorded in Elkhart County was 3.5 inches about 3 miles northwest of Goshen.
“The measurements may be higher in some areas, but it’s been difficult to track because of the blowing and drifting,” Johnson said. “The main things we’re concerned with are the blowing and drifting of snow, reduced visibility and the dangerously cold wind chills.”
The county issued an orange travel advisory Thursday afternoon, said Jennifer Tobey, executive director of the Elkhart County Emergency Management agency.
This means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies and other organizations.
“These decisions are made by talking with the sheriff’s office, highway department, and then briefing our commissioners,” Tobey said. “We’re in constant communication with the three cities in the county as well.”
Tobey said no power outages have been reported.
Jessica McBrier, public information officer for the Elkhart Police Department, said officers had been dispatched to only one call for a non-emergency accident on Friday and five accidents (including injury and non-injury) on Thursday between 5 p.m. and midnight.
Snow showers were expected to continue Saturday with new accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible, according to the weather service. Wind chills will ease some to 20 degrees below zero and wind gusts between 30 to 40 mph, Johnson said.
Conditions are expected to improve on Sunday, Christmas Day, Johnson said. The forecast calls for a 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 2 p.m. It will be mostly cloudy and cold with a high near 14 degrees and wind gusts between 20 and 40 mph.
“For those traveling for the holidays, I’d say Sunday morning would be the best time to do that,” Johnson said.
Faith Mission will act as an emergency shelter for people who need to come in from the cold, any time day or night. Anyone who needs transportation can call the dispatch non-emergency line at 574-295-7070.
