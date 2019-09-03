Who will be the next mayor of Elkhart?

Elkhart, IN (46516)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High near 80F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.