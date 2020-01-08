GOSHEN — A fire at a garage in the West Goshen area is under investigation.
Around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Goshen firefighters were called to a home at 1107 Baker Ave.
The fire was confined to the detached one-car garage, but a vehicle inside the attached carport appeared to have been destroyed.
Officials have not yet released the cause of the fire.
