KIDS’ DAYAll Rides only 1 ticket each 1 p.m. until closing. Rides close at 11 p.m..Super Special Kiddieland Wristband for only $12 per person.Valid for all rides in Kiddieland Only from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.(Height Restrictions on Some Rides)
8 a.m. 4-H Swine Judging (Market Barrows) Sheep/Swine Arena
8 a.m. 4-H ATV Club Rodeo Free Grandstand
8:30 a.m. GATES OPEN
9 a.m. Kiddieland Carnival Rides Open
9 a.m. Home & Family Arts Bldg., Ag Hall, 4-H Exhibits Open
9 a.m. 4-H Rabbit Show 4-H Rabbit Barn
9 a.m. 4-H Saddle Club Western Performance Judging 4-H Saddle Club Arena
9 a.m. KIDS’ DAY (Ends at 4:30pm) Heritage Park And Stage
9 a.m. Antique Tractors/ Machinery Display (Closes at dusk) Gate G
9 a.m. RC Car Racing (Ends at 11 am) Basketball Court
9 a.m. Cutest Rabbit Photo Contest Voting (Ends at 8 pm) 4-H Rabbit Barn
9 a.m. Miniature Horses on Display (Closes at 9 pm) Farmstead Barn
9 a.m. Miracle of Life Calving Center (Closes at 9 pm) Youth Ag Area
9 a.m. Giant Corn Box (Closes at 9 pm) Youth Ag Area
9 a.m. Young MacDonald’s Farm (Closes at 9 pm) Young MacDonald’s Barn
9 a.m. Straw Bale Maze (Closes at 9 pm) Youth Ag Area
9 a.m. Story Walk (Closes at 9 pm) Youth Ag Area
10 a.m. Blood Pressure, Adult Body Mass Index, Children’s Height and Weight Screenings
(Closes at 6 pm) Goshen Health Plaza
10 a.m. 4-H Poultry Egg Cook Off - 4-H/Open Class 4-H Poultry Barn
10 a.m. 4-H Fair Museum (Closes at 6 pm) Open
10 a.m. Premier Farm to Market Driving Course (Closes at 9 pm) Youth Ag Area
11 a.m. Commercial Exhibit Buildings Open
11 a.m. “Anything Goes” with Green Beans Contest Registration
(Ends at 11:45 am) Home & Family Arts Bldg.
Noon “Anything Goes” with Green Beans Contest Judging Home & Family Arts Bldg.
Noon Jurassic Kingdom Hollyhock Entertainment Center
1 p.m. Carnival Rides in Operation
1 p.m. The Magic Bean Youth Ag Ed Tent
1 p.m. Craft Potpourri (Ends at 3 pm) Home & Family Arts Bldg.
1 p.m. Master Gardener Talk: Discovering Dahlias-Facts on Growing Successful Dahlias Ag Hall
2 p.m. RC Car Racing (Ends at 4 pm) Basketball Court
2 p.m. 4-H Goat Agility & Costume Class Judging Beef/Dairy Arena
2 p.m. The Rhinestone Roper Jayco Family Fun Center
2 p.m. 4-H Project Demonstration (Ends at 3 pm) ECCC
2 p.m. Master Gardener Talk: Discovering Dahlias-Facts on Growing Successful Dahlias Ag Hall
3 p.m. Kachunga and the Alligator Show Family Entertainment Center
3 p.m. The Magic Bean Youth Ag Ed Tent
3 p.m. Master Gardener Talk: Discovering Dahlias-Facts on Growing Successful Dahlias Ag Hall
4 p.m. Jurassic Kingdom Hollyhock Entertainment Center
4 p.m. 4-H Lamb Judging Contest / Shepherds Quiz 4-H Lamb Barn
4 p.m. Craft Potpourri (Ends at 6 pm) Home & Family Arts Bldg.
4 p.m. Master Gardener Talk: Discovering Dahlias-Facts on Growing Successful Dahlias Ag Hall
4:30 p.m. 4-H / Open Class Poultry Chicken BBQ 4-H Poultry Barn
5 p.m. The Rhinestone Roper Jayco Family Fun Center
5 p.m. The Magic Bean Youth Ag Ed Tent
5:30 p.m. 4-H Achievement, Farm Bureau Tenure, 4-H “I Dare You” & Horizon Awards, Heritage Park Stage
5:30 p.m. Youth Talent Contest - Senior Competition Check-In Activities Pad
5:30 p.m. Draft Horse Team Hitched Draft Horse Barn
6 p.m. Youth Talent Contest - Senior Competition Heritage Park Stage
6 p.m. Kachunga and the Alligator Show Family Entertainment Center
6 p.m. Jurassic Kingdom Hollyhock Entertainment Center
6 p.m. 4-H Dog Club Showmanship - Junior B & Intermediate B 4-H Cat/Dog Bldg.
6 p.m. 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament Basketball Courts
6:30 p.m. Horseshoe Pitching Contest Horseshoe Courts
7 p.m. Draft Horse Hitch Team Drives on track (Time is approximate) Track
7 p.m. The Rhinestone Roper Jayco Family Fun Center
7 p.m. Millie Christofeno, WFRN, Jr. Leaders & Janice Gawthrop Scholarship
7:55 p.m. National Anthem - The Concord Singers Free Grandstand
8 p.m. HOME FREE - FREE GRANDSTAND
8 p.m. Kachunga and the Alligator Show Family Entertainment Center
9 p.m. Home & Family Arts Bldg., 4-H Exhibits, Ag Hall Closed
10 p.m. Commercial Exhibits Closed
WELCOME TO KIDS’ DAY!
8:30 a.m. Frog Jump Check-In Activities Pad
9 a.m. Frog Jump (Ends at 10:30 am) Activities Pad
9 a.m. Kiddieland Carnival Rides Open
9 a.m. Registration open for Kem Krest Kids’ Day Events Heritage Park
9 a.m. Anthem “Path to Health” Treasure Hunt (Ends at 2 pm) Heritage Park
9 a.m. Kem Krest 4-H Scavenger Hunt - map at registration (Ends at 2 pm) Heritage Park
10 a.m. Explore 4-H Animal Science (Ends at 1 pm) Beef /Dairy Arena
10 a.m. Operation Game & Kids Obstacle Course (Closes At 6 pm) Goshen Health Plaza
10 a.m. Kids’ Contest: Ride on Big Bouncy Ball Race Park Sail
10:15 a.m. Kids’ Contest: Ride on Giant Inflatable Wheel Race Park Sail
11 a.m. Kids’ Contest: GaGa Ball (ages 6 & over) Park Sail
11 a.m. Snacks in the Garden (Ends at 1 pm) Youth Ag Garden
11:30 a.m. Robin’s School of Dance Performance Heritage Park Stage
Noon Treasure Hunt, Lincoln Ave. Bicycles and Razor Scooters Drawing
(You must be present to win) Heritage Park Stage
12:30 p.m. Inspire Athletics Gymnastics Demonstration Heritage Park Stage
12:30 p.m. Kids’ Contest: Potatoe Sack Race Park Sail
12:45 p.m. Kids’ Contest: Water Balloon Toss Park Sail
1:00 p.m. Kids’ Contest: Egg Spoon Race Park Sail
1:15 p.m. Kids’ Contest: Soaker Ball Toss Park Sail
1:30 p.m. Kids’ Contest: Watermelon Roll Park Sail
1:45 p.m. CK Dance Company & Northridge Raider Dance Team Heritage Park Stage
2:15 p.m. Treasure Hunt, Lincoln Ave. Bicycles and Razor Scooters Drawing (You must be present to win) Heritage Park Stage
2:15 p.m. 4-H Scavenger Hunt Prize Drawing Heritage Park Stage
2:30 p.m. Kid’s Contest: Freeze Dance Heritage Park Stage
2.:45 p.m. CK Dance Company & Northridge Raider Dance Team Heritage Park Stage
3:30 p.m. Meet and Greet with Area Queens Heritage Park Stage
4:15 p.m. 4-H Performing Arts Winners Performance Heritage Park Stage
4:30 p.m. Clown Club Show Heritage Park Stage
