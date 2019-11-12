Weather blamed in Goshen injury crash

GOSHEN — A Goshen man was hospitalized following a crash caused in part due to poor weather conditions Monday.
According to a release issued by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department, William Derringer, 43, of Goshen, was traveling south on C.R. 17 north of S.R. 119.
Derringer was traveling too fast for weather conditions at 12:23 p.m. Monday. Derringer overcorrected his steering and crashed into the concrete median, the report said.
He was transported to Goshen Hospital by Goshen paramedics for treatment of head and neck pain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.