Way Interglobal held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new 800,000-square-foot headquarters on Thursday. From left are Chris Stager, Economic Development Corporation of Elkhart County; state Rep. Doug Miller; Fred Ramser, Nuway Construction; Wayne Kaylor, Way Interglobal; Andy Nesbitt, Nuway Construction; Zachery Potts with U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski’s Office; David Behr, Indiana Economic Development Corp.; and Levon Johnson, Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce.
Way Interglobal held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new 800,000-square-foot headquarters on Thursday. From left are Chris Stager, Economic Development Corporation of Elkhart County; state Rep. Doug Miller; Fred Ramser, Nuway Construction; Wayne Kaylor, Way Interglobal; Andy Nesbitt, Nuway Construction; Zachery Potts with U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski’s Office; David Behr, Indiana Economic Development Corp.; and Levon Johnson, Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce.
ELKHART — Way Interglobal, an Elkhart-based RV appliance supplier and distributor, will soon be housed in one of the largest buildings in Elkhart County, officials said.
Way staff, joined by local dignitaries, business leaders and construction crews, broke ground Thursday on an 800,000-square-foot headquarters at 22244 Innovation Drive on the city’s northeast side, north of the Indiana Toll Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.