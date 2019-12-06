Warsaw man arrested after chase and crash

NAPPANEE — A Warsaw man was arrested following a high-speed chase out of Nappanee that ended in a crash near La Paz.
Skyler Dutton, 27, was arrested following the 30-minute chase early Wednesday morning. He was charged with resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
He was booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $10,000 bond. His initial court hearing is set for Dec. 13.
According to court documents:
A Nappanee Police officer reported seeing a vehicle ignore a stop sign as it turned north onto C.R. 7 from Derksen Road around 1:25 a.m. The officer activiated his lights and sirens to try to stop the vehicle but it continued north at a high rate of speed.
The vehicle ignored nine stop signs at intersections in Elkhart County before it reached the southern part of St. Joseph County. It continued driving recklessly, reaching speeds of over 100 mph, as it drove into Marshall County.
Multiple agencies joined in the attempt to stop the fleeing vehicle. The chase ended when the vehicle crashed into a woodline on Lilac Road, just north of U.S. 6, near La Paz.
The driver, Dutton, fled on foot into the trees. An unnamed man and woman who were passengers in the vehicle were taken out and handcuffed.
Dutton was found and arrested by another agency a short time later. In addition to the felony charge, he was also cited for every stop sign he disregarded.
