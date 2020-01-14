WARSAW — Brandon Cavanaugh, a local classroom teacher and Army veteran, has announced his candidacy for District 9 in the state Senate.
Cavanaugh, a Democrat, is an educator with Warsaw Community Schools and is a member of the teacher’s association. Before starting his career in education, he served in the U.S. military and was deployed to Afghanistan from 2012 to 2013.
His bid for state Senate challenges incumbent Ryan Mishler, who he said has not had a challenger in 12 years.
Cavanaugh said his time in the military gave him the experience that will benefit the cities and towns that make up Kosciusko, Elkhart, Marshall and St. Joseph counties.
As a state senator, Cavanaugh said he will represent the citizens of District 9 based on the U.S. Army’s 11 principles of leadership. Among these are self-improvement, technical proficiency and accountability, he said in a statement.
As a state senator, Cavanaugh said, he will set the example, know his constituents on a first-name basis, and most importantly, look out for their welfare. Cavanaugh said he will also keep his constituents informed by holding a town hall meeting after each legislative session in each of the four counties of the 9th District.
As a teacher, Cavanaugh said he understands that the future of Indiana and that the country depends on the education of all students.
Building a strong community and state starts with what matters the most: people, he said. Cavanaugh said he understands that “we need to adequately fund public education in order to keep our communities strong.”
More information about his campaign is at cavanaugh4senate.com.
