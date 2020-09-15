MOsquito

Last year, northern Indiana experienced a significant outbreak of EEE virus activity, resulting in 14 horse cases, one fatal human case and one positive mosquito sample.

 Elkhart Truth file photo

ELKHART — State health officials are urging Indiana residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites following reports of a probable case of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) in a LaPorte County resident and the detection of the virus in horses in areas adjacent to Elkhart County.

As of Sept. 14, two horses in LaGrange County and one horse in Kosciusko County tested positive for EEE virus. Because there is suitable habitat for mosquitoes throughout the area, residents of all northern Indiana counties should take precautions, the Indiana State Department of Health said Tuesday.

