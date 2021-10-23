MISHAWAKA — U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., will relocate her Mishawaka office to 2410 Grape Road; the office will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday starting Nov. 8.
“It is my privilege to serve the Hoosiers of Indiana’s 2nd District, and I am thrilled that our new Mishawaka office will continue to be a convenient resource for my constituents,” Walorski said. “My Mishawaka office serves as a home base for 2nd District service and outreach. Every day, my team and I are standing by to help Hoosiers cut through red tape with federal agencies and get answers. I am looking forward to continuing our longstanding commitment to constituent-centered service at our new office on Grape Road.”
