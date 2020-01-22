INDIANAPOLIS — U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, a Republican, has filed for reelection to continue representing Indiana’s 2nd District in Congress.
“As a lifelong Hoosier, I’m grateful to be able to fight for the hardworking people of Indiana’s 2nd District,” Walorski said. “Politicians in Washington are trying to divide the country with a radical agenda and a partisan impeachment charade, but I’m staying focused on what really matters. That’s why I’m committed to working with President Trump to build on our nation’s economic momentum, keep our country safe, fight for our veterans, and make sure working families have a chance to achieve the American Dream. Hoosiers know I’ll always stand up for our shared values and fight for farmers, manufacturers, small businesses, workers, veterans, service members, and families across northern Indiana. I look forward to talking with my fellow Hoosiers about how we can keep working together to build a brighter future and a stronger America.”
Walorski’s campaign reported raising more than $360,000 during the fourth quarter of 2019 – the most the campaign has ever raised in the final quarter of a non-election year – bringing total cash on hand to more than $850,000.
Since joining the U.S. House of Representatives in 2013, Walorski said, she has worked to achieve commonsense solutions, including passing laws to cut taxes on health care, combat the opioid epidemic, protect veterans and strengthen families.
Walorski serves on the House Ways and Means Committee and is the top Republican on the Subcommittee on Worker and Family Support. The president recently signed into law her bipartisan legislation to help states transform the foster care system and put families first.
The congress member said she has fought on behalf of northern Indiana to ensure that farmers, businesses and workers are treated fairly in trade.
"She played a key role in passing the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), President Trump’s deal to modernize North American trade, and she has led the charge to defend American manufacturers and farmers from tariffs and retaliation," her campaign said.
