Walorski announces 'Medicare 101' sessions

MISHAWAKA — U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., will host a series of “Medicare 101” educational sessions across the 2nd District to give Hoosiers the opportunity to learn the basics about the Medicare program, including enrollment, and have their questions answered by experts.
This year’s “Medicare 101” events will take place in Elkhart, Goshen, La Porte, Mishawaka, Peru, Plymouth, Wabash and Winamac.
“Medicare is a sacred commitment we have made to our seniors, and part of keeping that promise is providing Hoosiers the information and assistance they need to secure the benefits they deserve,” Walorski said. “These ‘Medicare 101’ educational sessions are a great way for Hoosier seniors to learn more about Medicare and have their questions answered by experts. I encourage all 2nd District Hoosiers who are at or near retirement age – or who are caregivers for Medicare beneficiaries – to attend one of these incredibly helpful events.”
A caseworker from Walorski’s office and a Medicare specialist from Indiana’s State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) will present information about the basics of Medicare and answer constituents’ questions. Medicare’s Annual Open Enrollment begins October 15, and “Medicare 101” sessions will allow current Medicare beneficiaries and those approaching Medicare age to learn more about the program.
n In Goshen, the session is 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Goshen Public Library, 601 S. 5th St.
n In Elkhart, the session is 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Elkhart Public Library, 300 S. 2nd St.
More information about “Medicare 101” can be found at walorski.house.gov/medicare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.