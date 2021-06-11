ELKHART — A walk-in clinic Monday will provide free vaccines to anyone 18 or older to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Provided by the Elkhart County Health Department, the Moderna vaccine will be offered from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at Church Community Services, 907 Oakland Ave., Elkhart.
No appointment is necessary, but masks are required.
