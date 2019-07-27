Wakarusa man accused of chaining up, abusing family

GOSHEN — A Wakarusa man who allegedly chained family members to furniture in their rooms has admitted to child molesting, one of eight charges he originally faced, though a judge has not yet accepted his plea agreement.
Jarrod Gosser, 43, was charged with child molesting as a Class A felony, two counts of rape as a Level 3 felony, and battery on a child and criminal confinement resulting in injury, both Level 5 felonies. He was also charged with two counts of confinement as Level 6 felonies and misdemeanor domestic battery.
He was arrested in August 2017 on five charges, following a police investigation into incidents going back to late 2010 or early 2011. The additional charges were filed in May 2018.
All of the counts together represent a maximum potential prison sentence of more than 80 years.
Gosser pleaded guilty to the child molesting charge in a plea agreement that sets a 35-year sentence, with 15 years suspended. He entered the plea in Elkhart County Superior Court 3 on June 20, and Judge Teresa Cataldo took it under advisement until his sentencing date.
Gosser appeared in court for sentencing Thursday, but court records show that the presiding judge, senior judge George Biddlecome, did not accept Gosser’s plea. The judge heard testimony from the victim and her mother, who had earlier written the court a letter describing Gosser as “a very dangerous and sick individual.”
Biddlecome reset the sentencing hearing to Aug. 22 for Cataldo to make a decision on accepting the plea.
Gosser remains in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $250,000 bond.
Years of abuse described
According to court documents:
A victim who is now under age 16 spoke with a detective with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office in August 2017. She said Gosser began molesting her close to seven years earlier.
She said the abuse escalated into forcible rape beginning in the spring of 2016. The girl said she would attempt to move away but Gosser wouldn’t let her, and that he threatened to make certain claims to the police about her if she ever told anyone.
The victim also told the detective that, more recently, Gosser would chain her leg to a dresser in her bedroom in the evening so she couldn’t heave her room. She described how he would loop the end of the chain through a hole in one of the drawers and secure it with a padlock or combination lock.
She said he would do the same to her mother and younger brother, and that he claimed it was for their own safety. The mother and brother gave similar descriptions of having their legs chained to furniture in their rooms to prevent them from leaving.
Detectives interviewed Gosser at his residence and inspected the bedrooms. They found a dresser with a hole in the drawer as the girl described, and a chain inside.
They also found brackets screwed to all the windows in the house to prevent them from being opened, and a combination lock on the inside of the door to the master bedroom.
Gosser told detectives that he would chain the legs of the woman and two children to objects in their room “for their own safety” every night for about a month in early summer 2017. He also admitted to securing all the windows so they couldn’t be opened.
‘Please keep my family safe’
When Gosser requested a bond reduction after his arrest, the mother wrote Cataldo a letter asking her to keep it at $250,000. She said they suffered abuse at his hands for years and were still in fear even with him incarcerated.
“If there is a reduction in bond and any possibility of him being released, I know he will come after my family and I, causing more harm to us,” she wrote. “Please help to keep my family safe.”
A protection order was later served against Gosser naming multiple people he is not allowed to contact.
Gosser attempted to have some of his charges separated into different cases, which the judge denied. He later wrote a letter of his own to the judge, denying that he ever sexually abused the victim.
He claimed it was the mother who carried out the abuse and said he thought the investigation “lacked integrity.” He asked that the sexual abuse allegations against him be dropped so he could plead guilty to a lesser charge.
Cataldo took no action based on the letter because Gosser is represented by an attorney.
