WAKARUSA — After years of discussion and preparation, the town of Wakarusa has finally broken ground on its new police department building.
The new building, at roughly 3,900 square feet, will house the growing department with its five full-time officers, as well as space for files, paperwork, evidence and more. It will be located at the site of the existing building, 102 S. Spring St.
The Wakarusa Police Station has remained at a small house on Spring Street for the past 23 years. The location was intended to be a temporary situation, as the police department separated from the town offices in central downtown, shared with the town manager, clerk and chamber, but the home was barely 1,000 square feet. At the time, it was enough for just three officers.
“We’ve made do for the size of the department that we have, but we’re becoming overgrown and we were starting to run out of space,” Wakarusa police chief Tim Hershberger said. “The previous police chief Bob Cunningham worked diligently with the town manager and began a concept, knowing we needed this bigger facility.”
At $869,000, the new facility will feature interview rooms, evidence rooms for short- and long-term storage, squad rooms for training, open patrol rooms for reserves and heated vehicle bays. The exterior will complement the existing fire station next door with another all-brick design. It will be more than three times the size of the existing building, encompassing the majority of the property.
“We have to plan for the possibility that the Wakarusa Police Force could be stronger yet 10 or 15 years down the road,” Hershberger said.
The project is nearly $2 million cheaper than several previous ideas the council considered during discussions, including the renovation of the old Key Bank building, before it was purchased as the new location for Seifert Drug this spring.
“This would potentially save the taxpayers a lot of money versus the other options,” council president Matt Moyer said. The majority of the funds for construction are being taken directly from the town’s budget, however, a small portion will be borrowed, he said.
The old building is expected to be demolished this week and the town hopes to have the new building completed by mid-April. Meanwhile, the Wakarusa Police Department is in another temporary location, this time at 106 S. Elkhart St., where it has been since early summer.
