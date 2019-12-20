ELKHART — Granger-based investment company Wait Industries LLC announced on Thursday plans to invest $3 million in its Elkhart plant.
The company will purchase $1 million worth of equipment, including the addition of a tube laser, CNC tube bending, robotic welding and upgraded power coasting capabilities.
The rest will be used to purchase the nearly 100,000-square-foot manufacturing facility to allow for the opportunity to make the building the way the company wants, according to Doug Wait, president of Wait Industries.
Wait Industries owns Voyager and M-3 and Associates, which both operate under the same facility at 2500 Ada Drive in Elkhart.
Founded in 1987, M-3 produces trailer ramp spring assist lift systems and pioneered the use of dual-spring systems. The company also distributes components and parts to the enclosed trailer and recreational vehicle markets, as well as HVAC, steel and aluminum pieces and other custom metal products.
Voyager was founded more than 40 years ago and specializes in high-quality steel fabrication. The company provides parts for many sectors, including medical, RV, automotive and furniture while serving clients nationwide. Voyager also has expertise in laser cutting, welding, metal forming, stamping and powder coating.
“This investment will allow us to serve our existing customers with a more consistent and higher quality process and it improves our cost and should give us the capability to reduce our cost for our existing customers,” Wait said.
The investment will be completed within six months.
The plant will still operate as new equipment is brought in, Wait said.
