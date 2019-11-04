Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Learn more at www.elkhartcountyclerk.com.
Elkhart
n Trinity United Methodist Church, 2715 E Jackson St.
n St. James AME Church, 122 Dr Martin Luther King Drive (on Green/Red/Orange trolley routes)
n River of Life Community Church, 2626 Prairie St. (on Green/Orange trolley routes)
n New Vision of Life Church, 400 W Mishawaka Road
n Calvary United Methodist Church, 2222 W Indiana Ave. (on Green trolley route)
n New Hope United Methodist Church, 28765 CR 4
n Tolson Center, 1320 Benham Ave. (on Red trolley route)
n Northside Gym, 300 Lawrence St. (on Blue trolley route)
n Jimtown High School Gym, 59021 CR 3
n Osolo Township Fire Station, 24936 Buddy Street (on Blue trolley route)
n Granger Community Church, Elkhart Campus, 2701 E. Bristol St.
n FOP 52 - 1003 Industrial Parkway (on Orange trolley route)
Goshen
n Grace Community Church, 20076 CR 36
n Sugar Grove Church, 58512 Old CR 17
n Maple City Chapel, 2015 Lincolnway East (on Red trolley route)
n The Salvation Army, 1013 N Main St.
n Faith Lutheran Church, 202 S Greene Road
n Greencroft Goshen Community Center, 1721 Greencroft Blvd. (on Red trolley route)
n Pleasant View Church, 58529 CR 23
Dunlap
n Elkhart County Public Services Buiding, 4230 Elkhart Road, Goshen (on Red trolley route)
New Paris
n New Paris Missionary Church, 67621 SR 15
Millersburg
n Millersburg Fire Station, 500 Carriage Lane
Middlebury
n Middlebury Town Hall, 418 N Main St.
Nappanee
n First Brethren Church, 1600 N Main St.
Wakarusa
n Bible Baptist Church, 205 E Waterford St.
Bristol
n Bristol United Methodist Church, 201 S Division St.
n First Baptist Church, 53953 CR 17
