GOSHEN — Gary Linley has enough blue wool coats and flintlock muskets at home to outfit a small Continental Army.
A longtime historical reenactor from Elkhart, Linley joined dozens of other Revolutionary War soldiers, fur trappers and craftsmen at the Gathering at Five Medals over the weekend. The annual living history festival in River Preserve County Park south of Goshen gives a peek at the early history of the Great Lakes region, as it was between the late 17th and early 19th centuries.
It’s usually the last stop for Linley and his family, as they demonstrate the life of a soldier at historical gatherings around Michiana each season. He’s been involved in reenacting since 1973, and started participating in Five Medals when it was still held behind the Elkhart County Historical Museum in Bristol.
“Our goal is to tell people things they don’t know,” he said Saturday. “We like to educate people on why things were the way they were.”
He was demonstrating how to load and fire muzzleloaders with the help of his son, Mike Linley, and newcomer Matthew Barkow. Gary Linley, dressed in the white coat and red cap of a light infantryman, had a hunter’s grooved-barrel flintlock, which could take up to a minute and a half to load, while his son wore the more familiar blue jacket of regular infantry as he showed off a smoothbore musket.
“These things could not hit the broad side of a barn from the inside,” Mike Linley told the crowd. The solution, he explained, was to stand 500 men in a row, essentially creating one enormous shotgun. “Somebody is going to hit something eventually.”
Gary Linley said he’s happy to loan part of his collection out to younger people interested in reenacting, so they can see if they like it before making a big investment.
“We come out here all day and play with guns,” he remarked.
A little further down the trail, Bert Scott was letting visitors try their hand at hatchet throwing. He had two large wooden targets set up, with a playing card in the middle of each one as an extra test of accuracy.
Sean Scales, whose history-loving family visits several of the reenactment festivals in the area, managed to catch an edge of the card on his 6th throw. He got to keep the card as a souvenir.
“We really enjoy doing this with people,” Scott said. “They don’t ever believe they can do it, until they do. It brightens their day a little bit.”
Scott has also been involved in Five Medals since it was held behind the museum. The rest of his family was in the Native camp across the canal this year.
The occasionally clumsy throw can be hard on his collection of tomahawks and bearded hatchets, which is where the metalworkers who also demonstrate at the event can come in handy.
Keith Miller and Todd Martin were set up near the entrance of the makeshift village with a coal-fire forge, heated by a giant bellows. Miller, from Syracuse, was making the head of a hoe while Martin, of New Paris, was reshaping a farrier’s rasp into a tomahawk head.
Each is a roughly five-hour task, depending on how many times they stop and chat with curious visitors.
Blacksmithing has been a hobby for Martin for 15 years, and he put his skills to test on a national stage as a contestant on the History Channel show “Forged in Fire.” He finished in second place in his fourth-season episode.
Lately he’s been studying under Miller, who started metalshaping in the mid-1980s.
Miller explained how he was reshaping a spring from a drag harrow into the head of his tool. Early settlers often put old metal to new use, he said.
“The pioneers reused everything they could,” he said. “You don’t find many garbage dumps dating back to these days.”
