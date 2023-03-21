ELKHART — Thieves broke into the Hall of Heroes Museum early Sunday, stealing about 50 rare comic books and destroying several superhero memorabilia display cases.
“We are heartbroken and sick that someone would break into our nonprofit museum and steal this valuable history that we have dedicated to preserve and share,” museum director Allen Stewart said in an appeal on Go Fund Me. “Unfortunately we did not have insurance on these rare items and cannot afford to replace them. We are asking for help to allow us to repair the damages and try to replace some of the stolen items from our collection.”
