Vigil planned for missing 14-year-old

UPDATE: The boy has been found and is safe, officials said early Saturday morning.
GOSHEN — A community vigil is planned for a 14-year-old Goshen boy who has been missing for a week.
Jeremiah Starks has been missing since was last seen by a friend Nov. 23 in Goshen. Concerned family, friends and neighbors believe he could be in danger.
“We don’t know a whole lot unfortunately,” said Cory Martin, a neighbor and friend of family. “We know he went to a friend’s house, and when he left, that was the last anyone saw him.”
Martin said the boy was close to his two brothers, who also say they haven’t heard from him, which is uncharacteristic, according to Martin, who is also the Elkhart County Jail chaplain and a fellow member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church.
The vigil is being held at St. Mark’s, 502 N. Main St., Goshen, at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Anyone who may have information on Jeremiah’s whereabouts are encouraged to call the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-8661.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.