Video alleging deception in schools drawing mixed reviews

Accuracy in Media, a conservative-leaning nonprofit media watchdog group, aired a video alleging public schools have critical race theory programs in their classrooms but call them by different names to avoid conflict with parents and community members. The video, which found its way to Fox News, includes interviews with administrators in Fairfield, Elkhart and Goshen among others in Indiana.
ELKHART — A video that ostensibly shows school administrators in Indiana acknowledging that critical race theory is taught in schools is getting mixed reviews from community members.
Accuracy in Media, a conservative-leaning nonprofit media watchdog group, aired a video alleging public schools have critical race theory programs in their classrooms but call them by different names to avoid conflict with parents and community members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.