ELKHART — Police have identified a man found with fatal gunshot wounds Friday at a gas station in the 1200 block of South Main Street.
Shamar Barnes, 19, of Elkhart was found seriously injured when police responded to a shooting about 4:30 p.m. at a gas station at 1245 S. Main St., according to a release from the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office.
