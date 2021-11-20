ELKHART — Police are investigating a series of thefts from vehicles on the city’s north side in which windows were smashed to steal items such as firearms, tools and hunting equipment.
Seven vehicle break-ins or attempted break-ins were reported between 6 and 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Travelodge, 115 Northpoint Blvd., and at Comfort Suites, 404 Northpoint Blvd., the Elkhart Police Department said.
