GOSHEN — The manager of the Goshen Municipal Airport told neighbors Tuesday they won’t notice extra air traffic brought in by a new hangar.
The Board of Zoning Appeals granted a variance for the airport south of town after hearing questions from neighbors about its plans for a new 12,000-square-foot hangar along C.R. 42. The $1 million investment is expected to bring in $15,000 more a year in fuel sales, airfield directors have said.
Neighbors who spoke Tuesday included Gloria Guadarrama, who was concerned about how the noise from additional airplanes could impact her son, who she said has sensory processing disorder. She said he’s able to sleep through the night now, but she worries that more noise could change that.
“This will really affect me, if they increased the noise level and traffic day and night,” she said.
Airport Manager Randy Sharkey offered her assurances that, even if the hangar brings in a handful of new planes, there won’t be an increase in noise. He said the planes will either be high overhead or will make their approach to land or take off at a different part of the airfield from where she lives.
“I’m here to tell you that there might be three or four new airplanes that will move to Goshen, but you are not gonna see an increase in traffic at all. I’m just gonna rest your fears right now,” he said. “With this new hangar going up, there are currently about 75 or 80 airplanes that are currently based there right now. You might see three, four, five that’ll move to Goshen. But you are not gonna see a difference in noise whatsoever.”
He added that if she does have issues, he can ask the flight school that will be using the hangar to alter their flight patterns.
“I also live by the airport,” he said. “And I am under the approach path and I do hear those airplanes, so I’m also very sensitive to it.”
Variance granted
The variance that the board granted was the first time such permission had been given to the airport in its long history.
Assistant Planning and Zoning Administrator Rossa Deegan said their records go back to 1969, but it’s unclear how the development of the airport had been permitted.
It’s not normally the kind of thing that’s allowed in agriculturally zoned areas, though he said the flat, edge-of-the-city location is an ideal place for the airport and they’re not aware of any issues with it. He said the variance that was approved finally gives it official permission to operate as an airport.
“The request represents no change to the way the property has been used for the last 50 years,” he told the board. “Things like airport terminals, airport hangars, runways, fuel storage facilities, those are things that just go along with how the airport’s been used.”
Airport directors asked that industrial zoning standards be applied in the future, with exceptions for things like the height of buildings, parking setbacks and tree sizes. Some of those exceptions would also allow the airport to follow Federal Aviation Administration requirements, Deegan noted.
Sharkey said after the vote that the airfield is even older than city records indicate. He said it was well outside Goshen city limits when it was developed, which would explain why a zoning variance was never sought.
“It’s been at C.R. 42 for at least 75 years,” he said. “It began as a grass strip.”
(0) comments
