ELKHART — Utility companies are attempting to alleviate anxieties surrounding COVID-19 by suspending any disconnections for nonpayment.
City of Elkhart utilities will continue to provide clean water, wastewater treatment and trash pickup throughout the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.
Until the pandemic is over, the utility billing office will only be available at the drive-up window or by telephone.The city encourages all customers to use the online customer service portal at www.elkhartindiana.org/billpay where customers can pay bill their bill with a credit card, check balances, and request a disconnect.
Customers without internet access may pay their bill over the phone by dialing 1-833-250-4483. New customer account activities can be made by calling 574-264-4273.
The policy is in effect as of March 17 and will last until Indiana’s State of Emergency for COVID-19 expires. The utilities will not assess late fees. Shut-offs for late payments of outstanding utility bills will cease.
Service calls requiring entry to a customer’s home will be limited to essential services only. Non-essential work orders for items like water meter replacements will be rescheduled and postponed.
Upon the expiration Indiana’s State of Emergency for COVID-19 regular fees will be reestablished. Customer’s behind on payments upon the expiration of Indiana’s State of Emergency for COVID-19 will be subject to the Utilities’ current policies for disconnections and billing, including extensions and extended payment plans. However, the Utility will establish a grace period for addressing outstanding balances to minimize financial burden.
The Goshen City Water and Sewer will also be suspending late fees during a grace period that is tentatively scheduled through April.
“Initially our concern was when the schools closed we didn’t want to put children at risk possibly not having water at their homes, but once coronavirus started spreading and causing businesses to shut down it changed our thoughts on that as well because it’s going to affect a lot of people financially,” said office manager for the Goshen Utility Billing Office, Kelly Saenz.
The Goshen Utilities business office encourages utility customers that are on or will be on the water and sewer shutoff list during the shutoff grace period to pay down as much of their utility bill as they can to avoid more significant repayment concerns when utility shut offs return to normal.
Larger power companies have made the same policy change to protect their customers.
“We want our customers to focus on the health and welfare of their families,” said Indiana Michigan Power director of corporate communication and government affairs Brian Bergsma.
Customers at I&M will still be responsible for their bills but if they do run into financial distress their lights will “not be shut off” during this time, Bergsma said.
NIPSCO also made the decision to suspend its disconnects and to waive late fees until May 1.
“At this point, like many, the effects of this are impacting not only our customers and communities but our own employees and workforce,” said Director of Communications Nick Meyer. “We’re actively looking at our workforce and our resources to ensure that we can provide the services our customers depend on especially during a time like this.”
