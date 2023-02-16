Cloudy with showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
ELKHART — A motorcyclist died and the driver of an SUV was critically injured Wednesday following a collision at Mishawaka Street/California Road and North Nappanee Street (S.R. 19); the names of the victims were released Thursday.
Timothy Allen Dorrier Jr., 41, of Elkhart, was killed in the crash, police said.
