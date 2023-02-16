police lights stock

ELKHART — A motorcyclist died and the driver of an SUV was critically injured Wednesday following a collision at Mishawaka Street/California Road and North Nappanee Street (S.R. 19); the names of the victims were released Thursday. 

Timothy Allen Dorrier Jr., 41, of Elkhart, was killed in the crash, police said. 

Editor's note: This story has been updated with the names of those involved in the crash.

