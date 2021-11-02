ELKHART — Voters in the Concord Community Schools district have apparently rejected the district’s efforts to renew a school tax hike that school officials said was needed to help offset lack of funds from the state.
The unofficial count, according to Elkhart County Clerk Christopher Anderson, shows that the referendum failed with 1,514 voting “no” to 1,438 voting “yes” to renew the district’s existing referendum tax levy, approved in 2014, but at a reduced level, from a maximum of 40.5 cents to 32 cents per $100 of net assessed valuation beginning in 2022.
