ELKHART— With the cold winter season ahead, a local nonprofit is helping hundreds of local students without proper winter gear to keep warm.
The United Way of Elkhart County has collected about 700 coats during its fourth annual winter coat drive this year. The coats were evenly distributed to students in need at Elkhart and Goshen school districts.
The agency collected the coats by putting boxes donated by Welch Packaging at area businesses in the beginning of November, then left it in the hand of the administration of each individual company to get their employees to participate by bringing in coats for kids in the community, according to Keith Sarber, vice president of community impact for United Way.
Sarber said each year, the United Way collects between 600 to 700 coats, all of which are either new or gently used. The group doesn’t set a goal, he said, but tries to maintain by coming close or exceeding what they raised the previous year and make sure every student has access to winter gear their parents might not be able to afford.
“At United Way, we’re all about helping working families and there’s a ton of stress associated with the holidays in just being able to provide your family a nice Christmas,” he said. “And if it’s just the slightest burden we can take off of working families we want to be able to do that.”
In addition to coats, United Way partnered with the Elkhart County Jail where inmates hand-knit about 1,000 stocking caps for the campaign, which will also be evenly distributed to both school districts.. Snow pants, scarves and various other winter gear items were also donated.
On Thursday, the organization dropped off around 350 coats and other winter gear accessories to Elkhart Community Schools’ students at the Elkhart Education Foundation’s Schoolhouse Supply Store.
The Schoolhouse Supply Store is housed at Elkhart Academy at Tipton. It will serve as the distribution center where volunteers will sort and box the winter gear and deliver them to social workers at each of the district’s school buildings. The social workers will then hand the items to students in need.
“Coats are one of the most requested items this time of year,” said Ashley Boling Molyneaux, executive director of the foundation. “It’s just a flat out safety issue when kids are walking to school and we have such incredibly low temperatures. If kids aren’t taking care of their physical well-being, it’s pretty hard to make sure they’re focusing and concentrating on school. That’s why it fits within our mission to make sure we’re taking care of those kiddos.”
Tony England, assistant superintendent of student services at Elkhart Schools, offered a similar sentiment.
“When we look at schools like Roosevelt, Mary Beck and Hawthorne, those are neighborhood schools and have large walk zones, so there aren’t buses picking up those kids so there’s many that need coats.”
But England stressed that the need isn’t just at the elementary buildings, but throughout the secondary buildings as well.
“Some of our kids in middle school and high school also don’t have access to proper winter clothing and because of our partnership with United Way, they will be able to.”
England added that the United Way’s partnership also helps the district fulfill its Elkhart Promise, which states, “Every student is known by name, challenged and supported by highly effective staff.”
“Part of fulfilling that promise is also knowing that some of our students need extra support and this partnership is helping us do that,” he said.
United Way also delivered winter gear to Goshen Schools this week. Beginning Monday, school officials said that students and families can come to the Administration Center to pick up needed items at no cost.
The Administration Center, at 613 E. Purl St., is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
