GOSHEN — City officials expected to hear plans Tuesday for a $30 million, 120-unit assisted-living facility on the north side of town.
Goshen Common Council and the city Plan Commission and Economic Development Commission were all presented with the plan for Green Oaks of Goshen, a four-story facility that would be built at 282 Johnston St. The facility would provide both studio and one-bedroom assisted-living units for seniors, according to information given to the three boards.
The facility would also house a dining room, fitness room, beauty salon, game and activity rooms, library and lounges. Staff would be on duty 24 hours a day and transportation would be provided for residents.
All of the assisted living units would be eligible for seniors whose income is at or below 60 percent of the area median income, and would be eligible to accept Medicaid waivers. Services would be provided by Gardant Management Solutions.
Green Oaks would employ about 60 people, including both full- and part-time positions, on an estimated annual payroll of $2 million.
The Plan Commission was scheduled to a request for site plan approval followed by City Council. The site plan includes a number of requests for variances from zoning standards.
Those include the four-story height of the building, where a maximum height of three stories would normally be allowed, and a lot area per dwelling unit that would be about half of the 2,000 square feet normally required. The per-acre density would also be twice the 20-unit maximum, and only 54 parking spaces would be provided, where 180 are required.
City planning staff sent the request to the Plan Commission with a favorable recommendation.
City Council also planned to look at a request for help funding a portion of the estimated $30 million project, following a vote on the request by the Economic Development Commission. Project planners requested the sale of economic development revenue bonds of up to $22 million on their behalf.
The proceeds of the bond would be used by the developers for planning and engineering as well as construction and equipping the facility, according to the request to the city. Project planners, rather than the city, would be responsible for repayment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.