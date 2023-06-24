GOSHEN — A two-vehicle crash Thursday in Goshen resulted in several minor injuries.
Police responded to the intersection of Plymouth Avenue and 15th Street shortly after 11 a.m. for a report of a vehicle accident. Officers determined that a 2017 Toyota Camry driven by Thi Tuy Hoa Dang, 49, of Goshen, struck a 2012 Toyota Highlander driven by Robin Shetler, 42, of Goshen.
